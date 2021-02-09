Winter Weather Alert Day: Freezing rain, snow threat starts Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re back into our Winter Weather Alert Day coverage on this Tuesday to get you prepared for what could be a serious situation for some later this week.

Today and Tonight

While our northern counties along the I-64/Mountain Parkway corridor could see a little snow this morning, most of us will just deal with clouds today. I can’t rule out a sprinkle or two near the Kentucky/Virginia border at times, but we look mainly dry. Highs should top out in the mid-40s this afternoon.

Tonight, we stay dry for most of the evening until we get closer to the morning hours, when some chances for either rain, freezing rain or snow start to move in. Temperatures will play a big role in what you see. We’re forecasting mid-30s for lows overnight.

Wednesday and Thursday

I’m not going to lie to you, the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday has me worried. There will be some areas that could see some significant ice accumulation in that 48 hour period. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday and goes all the way through Thursday afternoon for most of our northern and western counties. If you see a lot of ice in your area, power outages are likely. Now is the time to prepare for that possibility.

While the dividing line between freezing rain/snow and just rain continues to be the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80 corridor, anyone could see frozen precipitation at some point on Wednesday or Thursday. While we are going to put 40° as a high on Wednesday and 34° on Thursday on our maps and app, depending on where you are, you could be close to freezing or close to 60°. Lows should drop into the low to mid-30s both nights.

This will be a nowcasting event, going area by area. Your reports of what you’re seeing in your area will be crucial to helping us get the word out about what is going on where you live. You can send those to us on social media, through the WYMT weather app or by email at weather@wymt.com. Just remember to put your location on any reports or pictures you send us.

Extended Forecast

After some early precipitation chances on Friday, we should dry out for the majority of the day. It will still be cloudy and cold with highs climbing back into the mid-30s for most.

Models are split on what’s going to happen this weekend at this point. A lot of you are already asking us about that potential system. Right now, I can tell you we have scattered chances for snow or freezing rain in for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid-30s. Sunday night, temperatures crash into the single digits for lows.

We’ll have more on that later. Let’s get past our midweek mess first.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.