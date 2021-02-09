Transportation Secretary Jim Gray testifies to Senate committee about state vaccine program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on where Kentucky is at in the vaccination process. Earlier Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, the state’s program director testified in front of a Senate committee.

He said although rollout has gone at an unprecedented speed, it’s supply that’s slowing the state down.

Secretary Gray said by the end of this week, nearly half a million Kentuckians will be vaccinated.

He told the Senate Standing Committee on Health and Welfare he’s hopeful distribution will only get faster in the coming months.

He says Kentucky doesn’t have a capacity issue, it’s a supply issue. He says the state has more than 1,500 eligible providers and the commonwealth gets 63,000 vaccines a week.

Secretary Gray says this week all 61 local health departments are receiving 1/3 of that weekly allocation. He says the biggest issue is logistics.

“If we were to take all of the vaccines that were allocated and divided them by the 1,500 eligible providers, that would give roughly 40 vaccines per provider,” Secretary Gray said.

He explained that distribution wouldn’t work with the way Pfizer and Moderna plates are delivered.

He said one major goal in this project is to keep Kentuckians from driving more than one county away for their shots.

Secretary Gray said this week, the northern Kentucky and Bowling Green vaccine sites will be opening.

