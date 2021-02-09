Advertisement

Sheriff: 2 dead after man allegedly kills employee in Dickenson County business, shoots himself after pursuit

Police lights with tape
Police lights with tape(AP)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two men are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Dickenson County Monday morning, according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

According to Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, a man entered Hillcom Inc. in Haysi and fired multiple rounds inside the business.

Fleming told News Channel 11 an employee was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were called to the scene at 11:01 a.m. and learned that the suspect was fleeing on Breaks Park Road and began pursuing him.

Fleming said the pursuit continued for about three miles before the suspect turned onto Bartlick Road.

Fleming said the suspect stopped and got out of the vehicle on Bartlick Bridge and fired multiple rounds at the pursuing deputy. The deputy returned fire but did not hit the suspect, according to Fleming.

According to Fleming, the man shot himself in the head with a high-powered rifle after firing at the deputy.

The deputy was not injured during the shooting.

Both scenes at Hillcom and the bridge are active as of 1:30 p.m.

Fleming says he plans to release the identities of the people involved sometime Monday afternoon.

The Virginia State Police are assisting with the investigation.

