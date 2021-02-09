Ruling: Social Security Administration violated due process in case against Eric Conn clients

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - Some clients of a former Eastern Kentucky disability lawyer recently had a major ruling in their favor in federal court.

Last Thursday, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond, Virginia ruled the Social Security Administration violated due process rights of Eric C. Conn’s former clients by refusing to allow them to dispute allegations their medical evidence was tainted by fraud.

In 2015, the SSA redetermined the benefits of nearly 1,800 people, most of them in Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia, based on the suspicion that Conn submitted fraudulent medical evidence to help them secure disability payments.

Two of those who had their benefits terminated after that redetermination, Gary Kirk and Larry Kermit Taylor, were able to successfully argue the SSA violated the Administrative Procedure Act and the Due Process Clause of the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution when it revoked their disability.

Besides the Fourth Circuit, the Sixth Circuit and the Seventh Circuit have considered substantially similar cases and each concluded that the SSA’s redetermination procedures were unlawful.

“This decision by the Fourth Circuit is a significant development for several reasons,” said attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who is leading the volunteer legal response on behalf of Conn’s clients. “For one thing, the agreement of the three circuits means the SSA will now have a difficult time convincing the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal. But most importantly, it gives hope that this dark cloud which has hovered over our region since 2015 might finally be clearing.”

Attorneys say no evidence was ever presented showing Conn’s clients were involved in the scheme or even knew about it.

Conn pleaded guilty in 2017 in connection to the scheme, which cost the SSA at least $550 million. He is currently serving a 27-year sentence at a federal prison in West Virginia.

You can see a copy of the decision below:

