Police searching for missing man in Knox County

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department say Jason Paul Hensley, 38, of...
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department say Jason Paul Hensley, 38, of Barbourville, was last seen Saturday, February 6th around 11:30 p.m. at his home on California Hollow Road.(Knox County Sheriff's Department)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky county are asking for your help to find a missing man.

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department say Jason Paul Hensley, 38, of Barbourville, was last seen Saturday, February 6th around 11:30 p.m. at his home on California Hollow Road.

We’re told he left the house on foot and was complaining of chest pain at the time. No one has heard from his since.

Hensley is 6′4″ and 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a white hoodie and a dark brown Carhart jacket.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call Knox County Dispatch at 606-546-3510 or the sheriff’s department at 606-546-3181.

