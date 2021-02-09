Advertisement

One suspect in the Harlan County shooting arrested

Matthew Saylor
Matthew Saylor(Kentucky State Police)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested Matthew Saylor in the Coal Town Motel in Cumberland.

The arrests follow the shooting of Jamie Lawson, troopers said Lawson was shot in the shoulder and the leg outside his sister’s home and taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Police charged Saylor with attempted murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and theft more than $500.

The remaining suspect is Tony Ray Taylor, he is considered dangerous.

KSP is asking for public assistance in finding Taylor’s whereabouts. If you know where Taylor is located you can remain anonymous while calling KSP Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.

