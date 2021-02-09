Advertisement

North Laurel Lady Jaguars win schools first WYMT Food City Mountain Classic trophy, keeping title in the 13th Region for the fifth straight year

The North Laurel Lady Jaguars bring home the hardware, winning the girls tournament at the 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.(Les Nicholson)
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky (WYMT) - They say some of the best things are worth the wait, and Monday’s WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH Girls’ Championship game fell under that category, despite the game being one of two weather days during the week.

The matchup on Monday featured two Lady Jaguars, but it was North Laurel that came out on top over Floyd Central 78-54.

North Laurel remained the top-ranked team in Monday’s latest Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 with Floyd Central staying in third.

Monday’s loss for the Jaguars resulted in the team’s first of the season. The Lady Jaguars are now 12-2, with those losses coming against the second-ranked team in that ranking, Southwestern and Sacred Heart, a Top 5 team in the state.

Floyd Central kept the game close and looked to take momentum into the half as the team struck within three, 23-20 off Sophomore Kennedy Harvel throwing a pass behind her head, keeping the ball in bounce.

North Laurel maintained the advantage going on a 7-0 run and taking a 34-23 lead into the halftime break.

We will update this story with reaction from both teams after the game.

North Laurel takes home the girls championship at the 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.(Willie Hope)

