Advertisement

Police: Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained

Police said one person has been taken into custody following a shooting at a Minnesota clinic.
Police said one person has been taken into custody following a shooting at a Minnesota clinic.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — Multiple people were shot at a Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday and someone was taken into custody afterward, police said.

The shooting happened at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press.

Prestidge said one person was taken into custody, but that she didn’t know if it was the shooter. She also said she didn’t have further information on the attack, including how many people were shot or if anyone was killed.

Police Chief Pat Budke told TV station KSTP that the shooting happened inside the Allina Clinic Crossroads campus. He said the situation was contained shortly before noon and that there was no further threat to the public’s safety.

FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said the agency’s bomb technicians were on their way to the scene, but he could not confirm media reports about a possible bomb or explosion at the clinic.

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms’ enforcement group and special agents from the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were also headed to the scene, spokespeople for the agencies said.

TV helicopter news footage nearly two hours after the attack showed no activity at the clinic, but at least three shattered plate-glass windows could be seen on the clinic’s exterior.

The Midwest Medical Examiners Office, which handles cases in Wright County, had no comment on whether it had sent anyone to the scene.

A state Department of Public Health spokesman said he didn’t immediately know if the clinic has been administering COVID-19 vaccinations. An Allina spokesman referred all questions to the Buffalo police and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Gloomy Tuesday, wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Differences among Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest number of cases since Dec. 26, 40 new deaths
The Winter Storm Watch has been expanded to cover more of the area. It goes into effect...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Freezing rain, snow threat starts Wednesday

Latest News

Matthew Saylor
One suspect in the Harlan County shooting arrested
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
Pilot’s poor decisions blamed in Kobe Bryant chopper crash
South Bend experience guides Secretary Pete Buttigieg in D.C.
South Bend experience guides Secretary Pete Buttigieg in D.C.
Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern...
Mystery metal monolith turns out to be Turkish govt gimmick