Man dies by electrocution in Martin County

LOVELY, Ky. (WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Martin County after a man died by electrocution.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police found Brandon Chapman, 35, from Tomahawk, electrocuted near an abandoned building in the Lovely community off River Front Road.

The Martin County Coroner pronounced Chapman dead at the scene.

The investigation started after troopers received a call from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office after hearing about a possible electrocution.

