Advertisement

Man dies by electrocution in Martin County

(WDBJ7)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELY, Ky. (WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Martin County after a man died by electrocution.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police found Brandon Chapman, 35, from Tomahawk, electrocuted near an abandoned building in the Lovely community off River Front Road.

The Martin County Coroner pronounced Chapman dead at the scene.

The investigation started after troopers received a call from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office after hearing about a possible electrocution.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
The Winter Storm Watch has been expanded to cover more of the area. It goes into effect...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Freezing rain, snow threat starts Wednesday
Differences among Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
Gloomy Tuesday, wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest number of cases since Dec. 26, 40 new deaths

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash
’It just really shows the systemic failure of leadership to address a very difficult situation’, State Auditor says in unemployment audit
Hazard Police Department creates new K-9 unit.
Hazard Police Department creates new K-9 unit
Kentucky Power prepares for a potential ice storm - 6:00 p.m.
Kentucky Power prepares for a potential ice storm - 6:00 p.m.
Hillbilly Days Festival in Pikeville canceled for 2021 - 6:00 p.m.
Hillbilly Days Festival in Pikeville canceled for 2021 - 6:00 p.m.