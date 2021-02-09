Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for assault after hitting person with car

Patrick Roby
Patrick Roby(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Manchester man Saturday after a man was hit by a car.

Deputies say 49-year-old Patrick Roby hit the man with a car following an argument, after which he then kicked the man in the head.

The injured man was then taken to the St. Joseph Hospital in London.

Roby was charged with assault and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

