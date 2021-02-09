Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, four deaths Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and four deaths Tuesday.

The Harlan County Health Department reported two new deaths bringing the death toll to 68. The county also reported eight new cases bringing the total to 2,301.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported Jackson County’s 27th death. The death was a 55-year-old man. The county also reported three new cases bringing the total to 714 with 155 of those active. There are four new cases in Clay County bringing the total to 1,852 with 57 of those active. Rockcastle County reported nine new cases bringing the total to 681 with 49 of those active.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported that a 29-year-old woman from Pulaski County died due to COVID-19 this brings the county’s death toll to 79. The county also had 44 new cases bringing the total to 5,472 with 205 of those active. McCreary County reported 29 new cases bringing the total to 1,655 with 104 of those active. There are 10 new cases in Wayne County bringing the total to 1,996 with 52 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 31 new cases bringing the total to 5,718.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 12 new cases bringing the total to 3,178 with 159 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the total to 2,561 with 111 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported two new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 919. Letcher County has six new cases bringing the total to 1,573. There is one new case in Owsley County bringing the total to 371. Wolfe County also reported one new case bringing the total to 406.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 17 new cases bringing the total to 1,177 with 93 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 25 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,939 with 100 of those active.

