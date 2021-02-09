Knox County man sentenced to 22 years for drug trafficking

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, John Helton was sentenced to 264 months in federal prison.

Helton was sentenced after he was convicted of meth trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

When Knox and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office entered the home of Helton and his wife Anita they found over 300 grams of crystal meth, four firearms, and three of the firearms were loaded.

Helton gave his wife instruction to go to his mother’s house for bond money, where law enforcement arrived at the home they found $8000 in a closet. Police found more than 800 grams in a child’s playhouse at the home.

KSP troopers arranged a meth purchase with Helton, delivered by his wife Anita.

Anita Helton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing firearms with Helton. Anita Helton is sentenced to 38 months, and five months of supervised release.

Helton must serve 85% of his sentence, then he will be under supervision for the next 10 years.

