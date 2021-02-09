Advertisement

Knox County man sentenced to 22 years for drug trafficking

gavel
gavel(WCAX)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, John Helton was sentenced to 264 months in federal prison.

Helton was sentenced after he was convicted of meth trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

When Knox and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office entered the home of Helton and his wife Anita they found over 300 grams of crystal meth, four firearms, and three of the firearms were loaded.

Helton gave his wife instruction to go to his mother’s house for bond money, where law enforcement arrived at the home they found $8000 in a closet. Police found more than 800 grams in a child’s playhouse at the home.

KSP troopers arranged a meth purchase with Helton, delivered by his wife Anita.

Anita Helton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing firearms with Helton. Anita Helton is sentenced to 38 months, and five months of supervised release.

Helton must serve 85% of his sentence, then he will be under supervision for the next 10 years.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
The Winter Storm Watch has been expanded to cover more of the area. It goes into effect...
Winter Weather Alert Day: Freezing rain, snow threat starts Wednesday
Differences among Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
Gloomy Tuesday, wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest number of cases since Dec. 26, 40 new deaths

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash
’It just really shows the systemic failure of leadership to address a very difficult situation’, State Auditor says in unemployment audit
Hazard Police Department creates new K-9 unit.
Hazard Police Department creates new K-9 unit
Kentucky Power prepares for a potential ice storm - 6:00 p.m.
Kentucky Power prepares for a potential ice storm - 6:00 p.m.
Hillbilly Days Festival in Pikeville canceled for 2021 - 6:00 p.m.
Hillbilly Days Festival in Pikeville canceled for 2021 - 6:00 p.m.