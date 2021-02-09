Knox Central comes from behind 74-70 in thrilling WYMT Food City Mountain Classic title game defeating Harlan County

HAZARD, Ky (WYMT)- Knox Central defeats Harlan County in a thrilling WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH championship game, 74-70.

The last time these two teams met, Knox Central rallied from behind to Harlan County in the 13th Regional Title game 72-68 at the Corbin Arena.

The Panthers had to come from behind again in this one. Knox Central was charged with a technical foul before the game even started. Following the two Trent Noah free throws, Jackson Huff and Daniel Carmical hit three back-to-back-to-back threes forcing Tony Patterson to call a timeout, trailing 11-0.

Out of the time out, Trent Noah hit another three for the Black Bears allowing them on a 14-0 run to start the game.

Knox Central began to chip away, ending the first quarter down 7, 24-17.

In the second, Knox would rally back as Andrew Sizemore banked in a three at the buzzer cutting Harlan County’s halftime lead to 44-41.

Knox Central would lead by as many as 7 in the third quarter, but Harlan County’s three ball came alive again, getting the Black Bears in front 59-55.

While the Panthers would lead again in the fourth, Harlan County’s Freshman, Trent Noah used multiple three point plays to gap the Panthers late.

The team that has been to the finals of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic three of the last four years trailed 70-66 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth. JaVonte Turner hit a big three to make the score 70-69. Isaac Mills would hit a free throw to tie the game going into the final minute.

Knox Central would break the tie and then force a Harlan County turnover. The Black Bears would send Jevonte Turner to the line with 12 seconds remaining but he couldn’t make the one and one.

Harlan County would get a chance but turned the ball over again on the inbound.

