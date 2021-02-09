Advertisement

Kentucky Power prepares for potential winter weather

Kentucky Power
Kentucky Power(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we prepare for the potential of winter weather this week officials with Kentucky Power say they also plan days in advance.

Cindy Wiseman, Vice President of External Affairs and Customer Service, says they monitor the forecast and have already started planning for what the next few days could have in store.

“Right now as the forecast is showing we are preparing for ice and that’s mostly in our southern part of our territory Paintsville, South Williamson down into Hazard, Pikeville, Whitesburg,” said Wiseman. “Tree limbs snap and break and bring down our lines and poles and cause all kinds of problems for us with restoration efforts.”

Once a weather event hits they restore power in stages and the first step starts with damage assessments.

“So we go into action with getting our crews ready and today they are spending a lot of time making sure their trucks are stocked and that they’re clearing their schedules so they can be available,” said Wiseman. “That gives us an opportunity to call back and get the right poles and equipment back in the right trucks and folks out to restore the power.”

Power officials also encourage people to prepare with an emergency kit including things like batteries, water, and some form of heating source.

“Also encourage people to check on elderly relatives or neighbors or people who live alone and they need to relocate in case there is a multi-day event a power outage,” said Wiseman. “All downed lines should be considered live or dangerous even if you think it belongs to the cable company or a telephone company stay away from it and do not approach it. "

Officials with the power company say they will also make preparations to bring in outside crews into the area to help when needed.

