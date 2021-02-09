Kentucky Department of Education releases new guidance on student retention

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - If a much higher number of students end up with failing grades at the end of the school year as a result of struggles with virtual learning, will all those students be held back?

That’s the issue the Kentucky Department of Education addressed with new guidance documents released Monday.

The guidance says superintendents and principals may assign a student to the class or grade to which they’re best suited.

It also says local school boards may award credit toward high school graduation for satisfactory demonstration of learning.

You can read the document here.

Nichole Sears says her four kids, who go to Crabbe Elementary in Ashland, have struggled this school year with remote learning, and she’s hoping students who’ve fallen behind and not done well with at-home learning aren’t punished by being held back.

“I would say even if the kid doesn’t have the grades, if they still participated and attempted it, in some instances I would say go ahead and pass them,” Sears said. “In some I would say probably not. It just depends on their personal grasp of the material.”

Sears’ children offered a variety of examples of why learning at home can be challenging.

“It’s hard to focus, because whenever my cat meows she always gets up in my face and licks me,” second-grader Teegan Sears said.

The Kentucky Department of Education is urging educators to be innovative with how they best meet students needs and plan for targeted interventions this spring to accelerate learning to avoid the need for students to be held back.

ORIGINAL STORY

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Department of Education released new COVID-19 guidance.

The documents include information on student retention or promotion, operating schools after staff vaccinations and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund Two (ESSER II).

The first document acknowledges that the period of extended hybrid and/or remote learning resulting from the coronavirus pandemic may present challenges not seen in traditional in-person classroom instruction.

The Department of Education says this means educators will need to continually assess where gaps of student knowledge exists in order to design effective Tier 1 instruction. You can read the document here.

The second document is called “COVID-19 Guidance for Schools: Operating Schools After Vaccination,” and includes information on how schools operate after staff have received COVID-19 vaccinations.

The third document has an overview of the allocable and intended uses of the ESSER Fund for school leaders. A second ESSER fund was authorized by the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act in December. The act includes the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplement Appropriations, which provides $928,274,720 in additional emergency aid to the KDE. 90% of this emergency aid goes to schools and districts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

New guidance is being created by the KDE as the pandemic evolves. To find more information and resources, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.