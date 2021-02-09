Advertisement

Kentucky Blood Center shipments reach record high; donations needed ahead of winter weather

By WKYT News Staff and Jim Stratman
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Blood Center shipped more blood to its hospital partners in Kentucky than ever before in January, and is encouraging donors to donate Tuesday, Feb. 9th as concern grows related to the upcoming icy weather system.

Nearly 8,000 units of blood were sent to the more than 70 hospitals Kentucky Blood Center supplies in January. That’s the most on record in Center’s 52-year history.

“Record demand last month was everywhere,” said Mandy Brajuha, KBC’s VP of External Relations. “It wasn’t just one hospital, it was from Paducah to Ashland and everywhere in between. Our hospitals used more blood in January.”

With demand up and the potential for weather to impact collections later this week, Tuesday collections will be increasingly important.

They say complications with travel due to the weather, declining donorship, which they see around this time of year, and illness including COVID19 are all factors that could cause a shortage of blood.

Officials are encouraging anyone who can to come out Tuesday and donate before the winter weather really arrives.

“People are still going to have emergency surgeries, there’s still gonna be traumas, there’s going to be accidents, there’s going to be cancer treatments,” Brajuha said. “We know that we have to meet those needs and, when an ice storm like this could impact our entire collection zone, you know all across Central and Eastern Kentucky and up to Louisville, that makes it hard for us.”

Donor centers are open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Appointments are encouraged to promote social distancing, but walk-ins are permitted as space allows.

Kentucky Blood Center will put any necessary weather closures through its website.

