’It just really shows the systemic failure of leadership to address a very difficult situation’, State Auditor says in unemployment audit

(WYMT) - Thousands of Kentuckians were laid off from their jobs after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Kentucky back in March and many of them had to file unemployment to survive.

Many of our viewers called WYMT and said they could not even get in touch with someone to talk about their claims.

In a newly released audit, State Auditor Mike Harmon called the program a failure.

“It just really shows the systemic failure of leadership to address a very difficult situation,” Harmon said.

Bruce Lovins said he is owed nearly $3,600 and cannot reach anyone to find out why he has not yet received it.

“We’re lost, we can’t... you know, they owe us money. We have families. We worked during the pandemic and been off for a few weeks and we are struggling. No money and we can’t get a hold of anybody,” Lovins said.

The audit is 130 pages long and details how some who were paid unemployment benefits should not have been while others who tried to get benefits are still trying to get what is owed to them.

Harmon blames the tone at the top and said while state officials worked to fix the problems, it only created more.

“And in an attempt, probably well intended, but in an attempt to get those out in a timely fashion, they took off some of the controls, some of those questions,” Harmon said.

Lovins said state officials had nearly one year to fix this system and offered a solution.

“They should have put it back in local unemployment offices like it used to be,” Lovins said.

Harmon said there is an additional audit focusing on federal unemployment later this year.

