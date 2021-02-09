Issues and Answers: AppHarvest

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with AppHarvest Founder and CEO Jonathan Webb and Director of Community Outreach & People Programs Amy Samples for this episode of Issues and Answers.

In just four weeks, AppHarvest has shipped its first harvest of tomatoes, expanded a high-tech educational program for high school students, and became a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ.

