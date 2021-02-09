Ice Storm Warning in effect for most of Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for most of Eastern Kentucky for Wednesday through Friday morning. Tonight we will continue to see those cloudy skies with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s. We could see a stray shower or wintry mix but most of us will stay dry tonight.

Wednesday and Thursday

Showers and freezing rain arrive Wednesday. Rain will start falling throughout the mid-morning hours with the possibility of some freezing rain for areas near I-64. Most of Eastern Kentucky will see rain throughout the day on Wednesday. It’ll be scattered so it shouldn’t be too soggy or impactful Wednesday.

Most of us are in an Ice Storm Warning through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Jackson has not issued an Ice Storm Warning since January of 2013.

The impacts increase Wednesday night into Thursday. Freezing rain moves in later Wednesday night throughout the entire day on Thursday. The Weather Prediction Center highlights most of Eastern Kentucky in about an 80% chance of seeing at least .10″ of ice within the next three days. Areas north of the Hal Rogers Parkway and Highway 80 have the best chance of seeing accumulation. As for totals, models show anywhere from .10″ of ice to almost 1″ in some spots. Models are all over the place with accumulation.

It does not take a lot of ice to do damage. Ice will take down tree branches and power lines. Be prepared for widespread power outages. Make sure to charge your phone and electronics. This is a high impact event for the mountains. Be prepared and the WYMT Weather Team will have updates constantly throughout the next 48 hours.

Below are our thoughts on what type of precipitation our area will see. Most of us will see freezing rain. By Thursday evening some of that could transition into snow for our far northern counties. Our southeastern counties will see mostly rain with some freezing rain.

Precip potential 2/9 (WYMT Weather)

Extended Forecast

We should see that moisture move out of here Friday. It looks like that arctic air arrives this weekend with maybe some snow.

Models are split when it comes to more snow arriving this weekend. Temperatures Sunday night into Monday will likely drop into the single digits. Highs will struggle to get into the lower 20s Sunday and Monday.

We will continue to keep an eye on this weekend’s system. Let’s get through this system Wednesday and Thursday first before we worry too much about this weekend.

