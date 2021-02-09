Advertisement

Hillbilly Days Festival in Pikeville canceled for 2021

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the biggest festivals in our region will not be held for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with the City of Pikeville announced Tuesday that after conversations with the PIke County Health Department, they have decided to cancel Hillbilly Days.

“For so many, Hillbilly Days is an annual event that represents community and fellowship, something we have all sorely missed over the last year,” said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick in a news release. “Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic is not over yet, and as a City we must continue to protect every member of our community. Rest assured that we are making plans so that when health officials say it is safe to gather again, Pikeville will be the place to be for years to come.”

The festival, which started in 1977, has welcomed thousands of people to Pikeville to enjoy one of the state’s largest festivals to benefit the Shriners’ Children’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

