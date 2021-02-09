‘He was my superhero’: Floyd County community remembers former sheriff

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Doug Lewis served Floyd County for decades. On Saturday, he died from complications with pneumonia and COVID-19, leaving behind a community to remember his dedication.

As a young man, Lewis followed his family’s tradition of working in the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and became an integral cog in the wheel during many liquor raids in the area. At age 27, Lewis followed his father’s footsteps into the sheriff’s seat where he served as sheriff from 1978 until 1980 as the youngest sheriff in Kentucky.

“To me, he was my superhero. When I was a 10-year-old kid, 11-year-old kid, when everybody else was tuned in on a Saturday morning to probably Spiderman and the Incredible Hulk, I wanted to come to the office and see Doug Lewis,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, who would visit the office as a child with his father during Lewis’ years on the force.

Lewis left his position before the end of the term to answer the call into ministry in 1982. His service to the community continued soon after as he took the helm as pastor at Calvary Baptist Church of Betsy Layne for 17 years. When he retired, he continued to serve as needed- something his loved ones say was in his blood.

“He was a man of integrity. And he was a comforter,” said Mike Campbell who attended church with Lewis. “It was a big step, I’m sure, for him to leave the world of being the sheriff and moving on to being a full-time minister.”

According to Hunt, the way Lewis served his community and lived his daily life was an example for many. He said the lessons Lewis shared with him over the years have formed the way he does his job.

“He said, ‘You’re not gonna be able to please people all the time. But if you do one thing it’ll make up for it. Just do the right thing,” Hunt recalled

Friends and loved ones say Lewis lived a life worth imitating, from his passion for the badge to his passion for the Bible. So, instead of the way it ended, they will always remember what his life was about.

“COVID just had a good grip on him and wouldn’t let go. It was just heartbreaking, the whole process, to see him go through that,” Hunt said. “Even more heartbreaking is to know what he is to that family. ‘Cause Doug thought his family was above and beyond everything and they did him.”

Hunt said Lewis’ family will always be part of the sheriff’s office and he hopes to continue sharing small glimpses of Lewis through the way he serves while in office.

Arrangements for Lewis can be found here.

