Hazard Police Department creates new K-9 unit

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wanting to combat the opioid crisis in Eastern Kentucky, Hazard Police Department employees issued a K-9 unit. Being in the works for about a year, Police and Fire Commissioner Tony Eversole helped propose and encouraged the project.

“I come from the department that we used to have one. The city here used to have one, sometimes if you don’t work the good it kind of fazes out but we’re going to keep this going and we’re going to utilize the dog,” Police and Fire Commissioner Tony Eversole said.

Zeke is the latest new member of HPD and seeing great potential as a K-9 trainer and owner, Lieutenant John Holbrook has been chosen to train him.

“He lives here, he lives local. He’s a devoted officer, he’s a devoted family guy, he’s here to help, he comes out anytime you need him, and he’s going to be a great handler,” Eversole said.

Training a K-9 has taught Holbrook a whole new perspective in his work ethics.

“This is a much bigger building than what I’ve trained with, with him so far. He did great, I didn’t do so well but he did great. He’s actually training me, the dog knows what he’s doing,” Lieutenant John Holbrook said.

Cindy Cobb, local dog trainer, is excited for Zeke’s new career.

“Zeke is awesome, he’s perfect because they want a dog that can be out in public, do demonstrations and things too and his personality is awesome for that,” Dog Trainer Cindy Cobb said.

Holbrook adds they hope to add more dogs to join their unit.

“They are a great tool, he is a phenomenal tracker as well for missing kids, missing people, suspect flees, he’s going to find them,” Holbrook said.

The dog was brought in from a police department in Montana. Holbrook says Zeke has been fitting in great and is excited to work with him.

