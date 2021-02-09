Advertisement

Grandfather receives probation in infant’s death on Puerto Rico cruise ship

Salvatore “Sam” Anello was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to...
Salvatore “Sam” Anello was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to negligent homicide in the fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico.(Source: Wiegand Family via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - A grandfather who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation, according to justice officials.

Salvatore “Sam” Anello, of Valparaiso, Indiana, had pleaded guilty in the case in October 2020. Defense attorney Michael Winkleman has said Anello would serve probation in his home state.

Anello was aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Freedom of the Seas ship with family in July 2019 when the death occurred. He has said he did not know the window in the children’s play area was open and that he lifted 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand up to it so she could knock on the glass as she had done at her brother’s hockey games.

The girl’s parents sued Royal Caribbean in a civil case that is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Differences among Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
Gloomy Tuesday, wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Marijuana Generic
Southwest Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney reacts to legislators passing bills to legalize marijuana
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest number of cases since Dec. 26, 40 new deaths

Latest News

Additional Vaccines
Kentucky demographics of those vaccinated show racial divide
‘He’s as much part of this team as everyone else’; Leslie County coaches praise player who went...
‘He’s as much part of this team as everyone else’; Leslie County coaches praise player who went viral for 3-pointer 6 p.m.
It’s probably an understatement that all across Kentucky, healthcare workers have gone above...
WATCH | Southern Ky. doctors pay it forward by giving bonus to front line hospital workers
For the first time, we’re getting a look at the demographics of Kentuckians who have gotten at...
WATCH | Kentucky demographics of those vaccinated show racial divide