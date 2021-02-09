Gov. Beshear announces more than 2300 cases of COVID-19, positivity rate drops to 7.66%

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Tuesday’s COVID-19 update.

You can watch that live here:

Governor Beshear announces 2,339 new cases of COVID-19, Kentucky’s total amount of cases is 381,121.

There were 35 deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 4,126 deaths in the Commonwealth.

282 are in the ICU, 1,204 are hospitalized, and 45,148 have recovered from COVID-19.

The positivity rate has decreased to 7.66%.

Infogram 02/09/2021 (none)

As of Monday, 95 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.