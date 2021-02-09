Advertisement

Body found in burned vehicle at Bourbon County farm

According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the 500 block of Hutchinson Road.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Bourbon County.

According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the 500 block of Hutchinson Road.

The farm is near Bryan Station Road, close to the Fayette County line.

The coroner says they haven’t been able to identify the body yet, but they don’t believe the body has any relation to the farm itself. They say it will likely be this afternoon before the body can be removed and taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

We’re told Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation and Lexington Police officers are also at the scene. They say the vehicle was stolen from Lexington.

No other information is available right now.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Gloomy Tuesday, wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Differences among Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest number of cases since Dec. 26, 40 new deaths
Marijuana Generic
Southwest Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney reacts to legislators passing bills to legalize marijuana

Latest News

AppHarvest
Watch: Governor Beshear holds news conference after touring AppHarvest facility
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department say Jason Paul Hensley, 38, of...
Police searching for missing man in Knox County
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
Doctors say COVID is likely here to stay
Ethan's story has garnered attention nationwide after he was left for dead at the Humane...
Ethan the dog inspires bill to make animal torture a felony in Kentucky