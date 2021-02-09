Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week five
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WYMT) -
Boys’ Top 10
1. North Laurel
2. Harlan County
3. Somerset
4. Clay County
5. Hazard
6. Knott Central
7. Johnson Central
8. South Laurel
9. Knox Central
10. Pikeville
Girls’ Top 10
1. North Laurel
2. Southwestern
3. Floyd Central
4. Pikeville
5. Shelby Valley
6. Whitley County
7. Owsley County
8. Pineville
9. Rockcastle
10. South Laurel
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.