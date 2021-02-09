Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week five

(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WYMT) -

Boys’ Top 10

1. North Laurel

2. Harlan County

3. Somerset

4. Clay County

5. Hazard

6. Knott Central

7. Johnson Central

8. South Laurel

9. Knox Central

10. Pikeville

Girls’ Top 10

1. North Laurel

2. Southwestern

3. Floyd Central

4. Pikeville

5. Shelby Valley

6. Whitley County

7. Owsley County

8. Pineville

9. Rockcastle

10. South Laurel

