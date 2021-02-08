Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges in Middlesboro

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday, an officer of the Middlesboro Police Department pulled over Megan Hatfield.

During the traffic stop, the officer noticed Hatfield had two outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

Hatfield was arrested, and policed searched her vehicle.

Police said officers found $857 in cash, distribution bags, digital scales, and a small distribution bag containing methamphetamine.

Hatfield told the officer that she had more meth inside of her bra, which she removed.

After removing the ounce of meth, Hatfield was taken to the Bell County Detention Center where they found more drugs on her. Employees at the Bell County Detention Center say another bag of meth was found as Hatfield was being booked.

Hatfield was charged with failure to produce insurance card, rear license plate not illuminated, failure to appear, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, promoting contraband.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.