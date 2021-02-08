Gov. Beshear reports lowest number of cases since Dec. 26, 40 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported the lowest number of cases reported since December 26th Monday.

You can watch that here:

Gov. Beshear reported 1,003 new cases of COVID-19 which is the lowest number reported since December 26th. 378,793 Kentuckians have contracted the virus.

The positivity rate dropped to 7.78%. This is the fourth straight week that the positivity rate continues to drop.

Sadly, there were 40 new deaths reported Monday bringing the death toll to 4,091.

44,961 1 people have recovered from the virus. 4,197,293 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 2/8 (WYMT)

As of Monday, 95 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.