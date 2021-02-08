Two arrested after vehicle pursuit

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are behind bars after a vehicle pursuit with officers in the Fort Gay area Sunday evening.

According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, members of the Road Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported as stolen, the driver then took off.

After a short pursuit the suspects crashed the vehicle and the fled on foot.

Both suspects were located in a wooded area by a deputy and taken into custody.

The driver, Rick Cook of Fort Gay, is charged with fleeing in a vehicle, receiving or transferring stolen property, fleeing on foot, and destruction of property.

The passenger, Rosetta Gunter of Morehead, is charged with fleeing on foot and is also a fugitive from Kentucky on drug charges.

