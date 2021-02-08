Advertisement

Tenn. veteran celebrates 100th birthday with drive-thru parade

At 100-years-old Monnie Lusky still lives on his own and drives his own car.
At 100-years-old Monnie Lusky still lives on his own and drives his own car.(NewsChannel5)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee man didn’t let the pandemic get in the way of his 100th birthday.

WTVF reported, Monnie Lusky of Belle Meade, Tenn. was born on Feb. 6, 1921. Saturday his family threw a drive-thru birthday parade complete with an appearance from Belle Meade police officers to honor his birthday.

The former Marine flew over the Philippines in World War II. Lusky has two children, seven grandkids and six great grandkids.

WTVF reported, Lusky still lives on his own, drives his car and enjoys what he calls “libation” every night.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Clear Winter
Winter Storm Warning in effect for some counties
McConnell announces finalization of long-delayed COVID-19 aid
Sen. Mitch McConnell says Kentucky will receive more than $5 million in aid to help with mental and substance abuse
WYMT Snow
Viewer Photos of February 7th snowfall
Generic photo of a police shooting
Deputies involved in Laurel County shooting

Latest News

Differences among Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
At 105, Kentucky’s oldest vaccine recipient is counting her blessings
Marijuana Generic
Southwest Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney reacts to legislators passing bills to legalize marijuana
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Calm start to a potential busy weather week
Two arrested after vehicle pursuit