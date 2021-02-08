Team Kentucky Fund donates more than $300,000 to nonprofits

(WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday a $380,000 donation from the Team Kentucky Fund to 19 nonprofit organizations in equal shares of $20,000.

These nonprofits are battling homelessness and assisting families impacted by the opioid epidemic across the state.

Gov. Beshear said his administration is focusing on homelessness and the opioid epidemic because these two crises worsened significantly since the start of the pandemic, making it more difficult for families impacted by COVID-19 face.

“This gift wouldn’t be possible without the incredible generosity of Kentuckians. Going forward, let’s keep the spirit of the Team Kentucky Fund alive by donating directly to these amazing organizations or other nonprofits in our communities that speak to our hearts,” said Beshear. “In Kentucky, we don’t just talk about our faith, we live it. Especially as we’ve faced this coronavirus pandemic, these agencies have helped our people most in need. We are proud to be able help them in turn.”

These same nonprofits will also receive in equal shares any funds remaining from the Team Kentucky Fund, which is closing, after all applications are addressed.

Here is the list of organizations:

Hope in the Mountains, located in Prestonsburg, was one of the nonprofits selected.

This is what its executive director said about the donation,

“What a welcomed surprise the email was about the Team Kentucky Fund gift! We had just had a staff meeting about client needs and how we can assist them in attaining those needs. Just like with most agencies the pandemic has been an economic hardship due to having to implement different ways of doing business,” said Renee McCoy, M.Ed., LCADC, RN, executive director, Hope in the Mountains. “Although most of those changes have proven to be very beneficial, it has also been expensive. With this gift we can get back to assisting our clients with their needs of attaining the essentials they need for housing or necessary items that many of us take for granted. Governor and Team Kentucky, thank you from the bottom of the hearts of the staff and board directors of Hope in the Mountains. You have always been a friend to all recovery efforts in Kentucky.”

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, located in Letcher County, was also another Eastern Kentucky nonprofit selected for the donation.

“We are pleased to receive this gift from the Team Kentucky Fund to reduce the impact COVID-19. We thank Gov. Beshear for his assistance and continued support for Kentucky’s nonprofit agencies,” said Promod Bishnoi, president and chief executive officer, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center.

