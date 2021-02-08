Report: Jemal Singleton leaving UK Football for job with Philadelphia Eagles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s newly hired running backs coach Jemal Singleton is leaving UK to take on a similar role with the Philadelphia Eagles according to a report by FootballScoop.com.

Singleton was hired by Kentucky on January 7 to coach the running backs and special teams. On Monday, the Eagles hired Singleton as their running backs coach and assistant head coach.

Last season Singleton was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff.

