More than 4,000 new COVID-19 vaccine doses coming to Lake Cumberland District Health Dept. -...

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) -

It was a busy Monday morning for staff at the Lake Cumberland District Health Department as the phones were ringing off the hook from people looking to set up COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Staff at the health department in Somerset learned they were receiving more than 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

The staff started taking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine around 9 a.m.

“We’ve seen over 300,000 call ins, to our center, in here ... for the vaccine. Some may be the same person calling in over and over,” said Stuart Spillman with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

Many of those callers were 70 years old or older of Phase 1B.

“It seems like we got through our health care workers pretty good, our first responders we have made our way through those people,” Spillman said.

By early afternoon, half of the appointments were already gone.

The call center is made up of 30 health workers set up inside the Pulaski County Health Department.

“We have people scattered through our whole building. We have set up barriers...and to keep them apart,” Spillman said.

Health leaders said they already know demand is greater than their supply of 4,000 doses, but they encourage people to keep trying.

The reason Pulaski County received the most vaccine doses of the 4,000 is distribution is based on population.

But, health leaders said if one county’s doses are used up, callers can try getting one in another county.

