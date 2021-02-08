Advertisement

Michigan state receiver Tre’von Morgan transfers to UK football

UK Football helmets and ball
UK Football helmets and ball(Lee K. Howard | Lee K. Howard)
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Michigan State wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan just announced he is transferring to Kentucky!

The former four-star recruit only played in one game for the Spartans last season, catching two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown vs. Penn State on Dec. 12. Morgan is 6′7″ 230 lbs., and hails from Massillon, Ohio and sat out the 2019 season after suffering a knee injury in the preseason. He entered the transfer portal in early January.

As a recruit in the class of 2019, Morgan was ranked the No. 1 wide receiver in the state of Ohio by Rivals and ESPN and helped lead Massillon Washington High School to a 14-1 record and a berth in the Ohio Division II state championship game. He chose Michigan State over offers from Iowa State, Iowa, Missouri, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, and others, along with interest from Ohio State, Penn State, and other top schools.

Congratulations Morgan!

