Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 15 deaths on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments from across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and 15 deaths on Monday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 13 new deaths since their last update on February 5th. Knott County reported one death bringing the death toll to 15. Letcher County reported 10 new deaths bringing the death toll to 16. Perry County reported two new deaths bringing the total to 29. Knott County reported five new cases bringing the total to 917. Lee County has five new cases bringing the total to 1,148. There are three new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 710. In Letcher County, there are three new cases bringing the total to 1,568. Perry County reported five cases bringing the total to 2,074. There is one new case in Wolfe County bringing the total to 405.

The Harlan County Health Department reported two new deaths bringing the death toll to 66. The county also reported seven new cases bringing the total to 2,293.

The Bell County Health Department reported 10 new cases bringing the total to 2,541 with 109 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 55 new cases from Saturday through Monday. This brings the county’s total to 5,664.

The Knox County Health Department reported 18 new cases with three of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,914.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 15 new cases bringing the total to 3,166 with 147 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 20 new cases in the community of Clay County and one new case within FCI Manchester. This brings the county’s total to 1,848 with 80 of those active. Jackson County has 16 new cases bringing the total to 711 with 161 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are two new cases bringing the total to 681 with 42 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 12 new cases bringing the total to 1,160 with 80 of those active.

