Local health departments receive additional COVID-19 doses

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 vaccinations continue across the state this week local health departments receive additional doses.

Scott Lockard, Public Health Director of the Kentucky River District Health Department, says they have given 2,600 prime doses and more than 415 booster doses so far.

“They are committed to sending us basically 100 doses per county for the immediate future. So this is really going to help us in a small rural part of our state,” said Lockard. “The biggest challenge is getting sufficient vaccine to meet that the demand but out of the amount of vaccine that is coming into the state the State Department of Public Health and the governor is working hard to make sure rural counties are getting a representative share according to our percent of the population.”

The new shipments throughout the district will be focused on group 1B.

“We have a lot of people on a waiting list that is 70 years of age and older and that’s where this vaccine is going to be allocated,” said Lockard. “We already have waiting lists of people who have been calling in so each of my health departments in each of the counties we’ve probably got 400 or 500 people on the list that we’re gonna be calling and reaching out to. Trying to work down those lists according and getting them vaccinated as soon as possible.”

As the health officials continue to focus on our small communities ensuring everyone will have the opportunity to receive the vaccine.

“ Here in the rural part of the state people have a relationship with her provider. They know their local health department and know people at ARH Hospital. They know people at their local primary care center so I think it’s gonna work a lot better and there’s gonna be a lot more trust for individuals to come into the smaller facilities and get their vaccine,” said Lockard.

You can call your local health department to put your name on a list for the COVID-19 vaccine.

