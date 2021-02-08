Lee County continues to distribute vaccines as county remains in red zone

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As Lee County remains in the red zone of COVID-19 transmission, health officials in the area are continuing to distribute vaccines.

“All of the 1A’s and 1B’s who want to have the vaccine have received it,” Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill said.

Caudill said that despite some skepticism, most in the area are open to receiving their shot.

“The community is starting to realize we do have options now to get back together, to start living as a normal society again,” Caudill said.

Caudill had his second vaccination recently and he said that aside from a mild fever, he felt alright.

“I was able to operate so it really wasn’t bad for me,” Caudill said.

Caudill also said that officials in his community are trusting the science.

“We trust that the people who are making these vaccines, distributing these vaccines, are people who are just like us who care about us,” Caudill said. “And they’re trying to do the best they can with the information they have.”

The message he has for the skeptics is a simple one.

“The people who are most responsible for making sure you’re healthy and have been for as long as most of you have been alive, trust them,” Caudill said. “And they say go with the vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.