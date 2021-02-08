KTC seeking input from Hazard community members on sidewalk project

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new sidewalk project is in progress by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, along with its engineering consultants H.A. Spalding Engineers.

Officials are asking community members living in Hazard for suggestions.

The proposed project is centered around improving a one-mile stretch of KY 476 (North Main Street) in the Walkertown and Wabaco sections of Hazard.

The project would add a curb and gutter to a portion of the KY 476 and make other improvements to upgrade walkways for pedestrians, bicyclists and to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act requirements.

KYTC Sidewalk Project in Hazard

A website is established at http://ky476perry.com/ to provide information and accept public input on the project. Visitors will be able to download a brochure explaining the project, view a video to display the proposed improvements, and provide comments. A three-week comment period will begin Thursday, Feb. 11, and run through Thursday, March 4, using that website.

Due to COVID-19, the website will take place of the traditional in-person meeting.

The project is being funded through the federal Transportation Alternatives Program, TAP, which provides funding for on-and-off road pedestrian and bicycle facilities. Information on TAP is available at https://go.usa.gov/xGhSw.

