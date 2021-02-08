Advertisement

KSP: Pike County man arrested after police pursuit

Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle(KYTV)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday, Pike County Police Department was involved in a pursuit around 1:56 p.m.

A Pikeville City Police Department patrol officer pursued a black Chrysler 300 on Coal Run city limits after the vehicle was reported stolen from Ohio.

Pikeville officers followed the vehicle onto intersection of US 23 and Main Street in Coal Run into going north into Floyd County.

Three Kentucky State Police vehicles were hit during the pursuit, police say the driver of the Chrysler was 21-year-old Daniel Brock of Pikeville, there was a woman in the passenger seat and a baby was also in the vehicle.

Daniel Brock was arrested and police charged him with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance hallucinogen, and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.

Brock was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center and was additionally charged by the Pikeville City Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Clear Winter
Winter Storm Warning in effect for some counties
Generic photo of a police shooting
Deputies involved in Laurel County shooting
McConnell announces finalization of long-delayed COVID-19 aid
Sen. Mitch McConnell says Kentucky will receive more than $5 million in aid to help with mental and substance abuse
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces the second day in a row with less than 2,000 new cases, positivity rate falls below 8%

Latest News

Seeking input from Hazard community members on sidewalk project
KTC seeking input from Hazard community members on sidewalk project
Megan Hatfield
Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges in Middlesboro
Online payment of court costs, fines expands in Kentucky
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education concerned about lack of higher education enrollment
Council calls for action on decline in college enrollment