Johnson Central offensive tackle Grant Bingham narrows list to eight

(Photo: Twitter (@JC_CoachArms))
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Grant Bingham, whose star has continued to grow throughout his junior season, narrowed his list down to eight schools on Monday.

A four-star offensive tackle, Bingham still has the in-state Kentucky Wildcats on his list to go along with Neal Brown and West Virginia and Notre Dame, who made the College Football Playoff this season.

Bingham is in the top 350 in the 2022 Class and No. 4 in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, according to 247 Sports.

