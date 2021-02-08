Advertisement

How the Birthday Fairy is making children’s birthday wishes come true

Birthday Fairy
Birthday Fairy(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER, Ky. (WYMT) - Surprising a child on his or her birthday is a new non-profit organization in Eastern Kentucky.

Several families in the mountains struggle financially to provide birthday parties for their child, but those moments of sorrow are about to change.

“To be able to help them to take that load off of them, to be able to give their child a birthday party that they deserve, that will make them happy and don’t have to worry about it,” said Director of The Birthday Fairy Kayla Morton.

It’s the smiles on the children’s face that motivated Morton and her team to make a child’s birthday dreams come true.

“We truly are a team that works together to give these kids the best possible birthday they could ask for,” she said.

To make the birthday experience possible families first fill out an application and if selected, the birthday fairy team gets to work preparing the surprise.

“We have a stock pile of toys and gifts and other things that we use, if we already have it on hand. If we do not have it on hand, me and the girls go out shopping and we purchase, their wish, their birthday wish and their party supplies,” she said.

4-year-old Hunter Slone’s father Rolan Slone says The Birthday Fairy is providing positive childhood memories to children who otherwise would not have one.

“Well, helping people is a big thing to me. You know what I mean. The ones who can’t afford it that could help, you know people out,” he said.

Morton says the giving of gifts is completely confidential and private. For more information on donating to or requesting the Birthday Fairy, you can find them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Clear Winter
Winter Storm Warning in effect for some counties
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Generic photo of a police shooting
Deputies involved in Laurel County shooting
McConnell announces finalization of long-delayed COVID-19 aid
Sen. Mitch McConnell says Kentucky will receive more than $5 million in aid to help with mental and substance abuse

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest number of cases since Dec. 26, 40 new deaths
Additional Vaccines
Local health departments receive additional COVID-19 doses
Ethan Wolfe's coaches praise his leadership and ability to impact the team in different areas.
‘He’s as much part of this team as everyone else’; Leslie County coaches praise player who went viral for 3-pointer
Gloomy Tuesday, wintry mess arrives Wednesday