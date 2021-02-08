How the Birthday Fairy is making children’s birthday wishes come true

LETCHER, Ky. (WYMT) - Surprising a child on his or her birthday is a new non-profit organization in Eastern Kentucky.

Several families in the mountains struggle financially to provide birthday parties for their child, but those moments of sorrow are about to change.

“To be able to help them to take that load off of them, to be able to give their child a birthday party that they deserve, that will make them happy and don’t have to worry about it,” said Director of The Birthday Fairy Kayla Morton.

It’s the smiles on the children’s face that motivated Morton and her team to make a child’s birthday dreams come true.

“We truly are a team that works together to give these kids the best possible birthday they could ask for,” she said.

To make the birthday experience possible families first fill out an application and if selected, the birthday fairy team gets to work preparing the surprise.

“We have a stock pile of toys and gifts and other things that we use, if we already have it on hand. If we do not have it on hand, me and the girls go out shopping and we purchase, their wish, their birthday wish and their party supplies,” she said.

4-year-old Hunter Slone’s father Rolan Slone says The Birthday Fairy is providing positive childhood memories to children who otherwise would not have one.

“Well, helping people is a big thing to me. You know what I mean. The ones who can’t afford it that could help, you know people out,” he said.

Morton says the giving of gifts is completely confidential and private. For more information on donating to or requesting the Birthday Fairy, you can find them on Facebook.

