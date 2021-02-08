‘He’s as much part of this team as everyone else’; Leslie County coaches praise player who went viral for 3-pointer

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County may not be playing up to its typical standards, but that did not stop one Eagle from having a bit of fun on Thursday.

Senior Ethan Wolfe, who has down syndrome, made the SportsCenter Top 10 for making a 3-pointer from the right wing against Harlan Independent. Leslie County basketball coach Justin Rice said that Wolfe’s contributions go much farther than one basket.

“He draws plays up for me all the time and leaves them in the locker room and he likes to call plays out in practice,” Rice said. “He’s as much a part of this team as anybody. He’ll get into any drill that we do, he’ll always give me advice if he thinks we need to do something different, so we just love him.”

