Gloomy Tuesday, wintry mess arrives Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckle up! This week’s forecast is a busy one. You’ll want to keep that WYMT Weather App handy all week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will increase tonight with a few showers moving in very late mostly into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

We could see a few showers Tuesday. Areas north of I-64 could see some snow! Most of that looks to stay out of the mountains. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid-40s with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s. We’ll hand onto those cloudy skies throughout the day.

Wednesday and Thursday

A wintry mess arrives early Wednesday and sticks around into Thursday. Rain and freezing rain are likely Wednesday and Thursday. The best chance looks to be north of the Hal Rogers Parkway. For Wednesday, our southern counties will likely just see rain while our northern counties could see freezing rain. Highs do look to get into the lower 40s for some of us which means we could see rain for all of us at some point on Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued starting at 1 a.m. Wednesday until 1 p.m. Thursday for the counties highlighted below:

Winter Storm Watch 2/8/21 (WYMT)

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday is my biggest concern right now. Temperatures at the surface will be right at freezing overnight, but higher up temperatures will be above freezing. This is how we get freezing rain.

The Weather Prediction Center highlights northern Kentucky as having a 40% chance of seeing at least .25″ of ice accumulation through Thursday. Parts of Eastern Kentucky are in a 10% chance.

Freezing rain potential (WPC)

Extended Forecast

We look to dry out Friday with highs getting into the lower 30s.

Cold air arrives this weekend. We could see overnight lows in the teens or even in the single digits. Snow showers are possible this weekend too. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

Stay weather aware!

