Emergency physician debunks rumors surrounding COVID-19 vaccine

Healthcare workers distribute the vaccine at UK's Vaccine Clinic.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “The people who are opting out of this vaccine are going to drag this pandemic out for years potentially,” said Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Dr. Stanton’s strong message comes after frustration of vaccine myths circling in communities.

“There’s the thought that it was made too quickly. But this is not new vaccine technology. This is something that has been tested on tens of thousands of people. Now millions of people. First in line were those on the front lines. The physicians and nurses on the front lines,” Dr. Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton explaining the chance of even a severe allergic reaction from the vaccine is one in 100,000.

“Every person who gets the vaccine, we take another log off the fire, off the stack of this bonfire. The more people that opt out just leave those on there as more source, or potential fuel, for that fire to spread.”

The goal is to vaccinate everyone now, like what was done with Smallpox, so that eventually, the vaccine isn’t even needed anymore.

“Everybody needs to get the vaccine. That’s our way out of this. The more people who don’t, the longer we’re going to be dealing with more cases and disruptions to our daily lives,” Dr. Stanton said.

