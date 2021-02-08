Delta will continue to block middle seats through April

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines will continue to block middle seats.

The airline says it will extend the policy until the end of April.

Your peace of mind means the world to us. We’ve extended our middle seat blocks through April 30 to give you more space on board. — Delta (@Delta) February 8, 2021

Airlines began blocking middle seats last year, during the height of the pandemic.

According to Delta, it is now the only U.S. airline that still maintains the policy on its flights.

United, American, JetBlue and Southwest have all stopped capping flight capacity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.