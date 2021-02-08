Advertisement

Delta will continue to block middle seats through April

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines will continue to block middle seats.

The airline says it will extend the policy until the end of April.

Airlines began blocking middle seats last year, during the height of the pandemic.

According to Delta, it is now the only U.S. airline that still maintains the policy on its flights.

United, American, JetBlue and Southwest have all stopped capping flight capacity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Clear Winter
Winter Storm Warning in effect for some counties
Generic photo of a police shooting
Deputies involved in Laurel County shooting
McConnell announces finalization of long-delayed COVID-19 aid
Sen. Mitch McConnell says Kentucky will receive more than $5 million in aid to help with mental and substance abuse
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces the second day in a row with less than 2,000 new cases, positivity rate falls below 8%

Latest News

Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55...
Man charged with trespassing after run on Super Bowl field
Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
KSP: Pike County man arrested after police pursuit
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session...
Texas GOP Rep. Wright, who battled health issues, dies at 67
Seeking input from Hazard community members on sidewalk project
KTC seeking input from Hazard community members on sidewalk project
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the...
Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon