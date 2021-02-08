City of Hazard officials host groundbreaking ceremony

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A plan that has been in the works for years.

“Ever since I’ve been the mayor, we’ve applied for every grant out there to try and fix the water. This one was awarded to the county but it’s on the city water line,” Mayor of Hazard Happy Mobelini said.

Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini says they have several projects in the works to help reach that final goal. Including another groundbreaking ceremony on Route 7, a million-dollar water plant in Buckhorn, and a new water tank on Liberty Street.

“And if we can get this done in the next two, three, four years, then we should have our water system under control,” Mobelini said.

He says the partnership with the county government has helped immensely.

“It’s not really a county government or city government, we’re all in it together. If we can do this and keep working together, maybe, we can improve the quality of life in Eastern Kentucky,” Mobelini said.

Mobelini adds that the process will take some time.

“If we have bad weather, we’re still going to have water problems right now. We hope that each year that we reduce those water problems by 50% each year,” Mobelini said.

For Mobelini, there is one major problem that hinders their progress.

“We don’t have the money in the city or the county to redo all the lines. There’s no way we can do this without the grants and DLG and ARC, we have to have any kind of funding that we can get,” Mobelini said.

Mobelini says after the ceremony was over crewmembers immediately got to work on the project.

