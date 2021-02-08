Advertisement

Chris Mack tests positive for COVID-19, Wednesday game against Pitt postponed

Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL confirmed on Sunday night that Cards head coach Chris Mack has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The Cards (11-4, 6-3 ACC) home game against Pittsburgh, scheduled for Wednesday at 9 p.m. has been postponed.

UofL assistant coach Dino Gaudio will assume the head coach duties this week, including for the Cards game at #16 Virginia Tech (14-4, 8-3).

The Cards postponed games at Syracuse and at #14 Virginia after a positive test on Tuesday.

UofL has now had six ACC postponed due to COVID issues, four in their program, and two in other programs. The only one of the six that has been made up so far was against Georgia Tech last Monday, a 74-58 Cards win.

Four of the six postponements have involved UofL home games.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clear Winter
Winter Storm Warning in effect for some counties
Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Peter Schwartz allegedly taking part in US Capitol riots. (Source: FBI)
FBI identifies Kentucky resident in probe of U.S. Capitol riots
McConnell announces finalization of long-delayed COVID-19 aid
Sen. Mitch McConnell says Kentucky will receive more than $5 million in aid to help with mental and substance abuse
Expect Delays: Car fire on Route 80 in Floyd County
Expect Delays: Car fire on Route 80 in Floyd County

Latest News

Kentucky players, led by head coach Mark Stoops run onto the field before an NCAA college...
WATCH: Kentucky football’s Super Bowl LV commercial
The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will wrap up Monday, February 7th at Perry...
Snow postpones WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic until Monday night
KHSAA Basketball
Scores and highlights from Saturday’s action
Hazard poses with the third place Mountain Classic trophy after a 59-52 win over Wolfe County.
Hazard earns third place with win over Wolfe County