Chris Mack tests positive for COVID-19, Wednesday game against Pitt postponed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL confirmed on Sunday night that Cards head coach Chris Mack has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The Cards (11-4, 6-3 ACC) home game against Pittsburgh, scheduled for Wednesday at 9 p.m. has been postponed.

UofL assistant coach Dino Gaudio will assume the head coach duties this week, including for the Cards game at #16 Virginia Tech (14-4, 8-3).

The Cards postponed games at Syracuse and at #14 Virginia after a positive test on Tuesday.

UofL has now had six ACC postponed due to COVID issues, four in their program, and two in other programs. The only one of the six that has been made up so far was against Georgia Tech last Monday, a 74-58 Cards win.

Four of the six postponements have involved UofL home games.

