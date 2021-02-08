Calm start to a potential busy weather week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While Monday looks pretty good, we could be in for some more wintry weather as we head into the middle of the week.

Today and Tonight

Outside of a few slick spots this morning, the first day of the week is shaping up to be one of the best days we’ll see, at least weatherwise.

It will be a chilly start to the day, with most locations in the teens and 20s. We’ll make a run toward the 50-degree mark in spots, but I think most of us stay in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll start out with sunny skies before a few more clouds move in for the afternoon hours.

Tonight, clouds take over and some chances for rain or snow are possible late, especially in the northern counties closer to the Mountain Parkway/I-64 corridor. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

After those early chances up north, we’ll keep the clouds around for all on Tuesday. Highs will climb back into the mid-40s in most locations.

I’m not going to lie, starting Tuesday night, the forecast concerns me. Chances for rain, freezing rain or snow are possible depending on where you live Tuesday night, Wednesday, Thursday and maybe even early Friday morning.

All models are showing the potential for ice accumulation, especially on Wednesday and Thursday, so that’s something we need to be prepared for. Temperatures will be all over the place during the day both days. We could see a swing from near or below freezing in the northern counties to near 60 degrees along the Kentucky/Tennessee border.

This is something that we will be watching VERY closely today and tomorrow. Keep it locked here for the latest updates.

