After many delays, WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic championship games tip-off

By Emily Bennett
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 and snowstorms have postponed the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic but we’ve finally made it to championship night.

First up tonight, North Laurel and Floyd Central will battle for the girls’ title game and then the boys follow at 8 p.m. with Harlan County taking on Knox Central.

While championship night is usually packed with fans, this year teams will have to rely on only 100 fans each to cheer them on.

At the end of the day, coaches are just glad they are able to compete for the Mountain Classic title.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to have to get used to that. That’s going to be the new norm for this year and I think our girls are starting to get used to it but it still hurts. I wish our girls could experience that,” said North Laurel Head Coach Eddie Maham.

”You want your student body here and you want them here supporting your school but I mean at this point you’ll take whatever you can get. We’d play in an empty gym right now if that’s what it took to play,” said Floyd Central Head Coach Justin Triplett.

You can watch tonight’s games on H&I, on our website, or on multiple streaming platforms.

