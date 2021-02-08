2 nuns die, 28 test positive for COVID-19 at NKY monastery

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Two Benedictine Sisters of St. Wahlburg Monastery died last week from COVID-19 as the virus spreads throughout the monastery.

Sister Charles Wolking and Sister Rita Blitz died Feb. 3, according to a Facebook post from Sister Aileen Bankemper. The health of the two sisters had worsened before they contracted COVID-19, the post says.

In total, 28 sisters of St. Wahlburg Monastery have tested positive for COVID-19, Sister Bankemper’s post says.

Sister Margaret Mary Gough is in the ICU at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas as she battles respiratory issues brought on by COVID-19, the post reads.

“We were shocked to have so many cases since we were being extremely careful, not going out and not having visitors since the beginning of the pandemic,” the post from Sister Bankemper reads. “We redoubled our efforts after the holiday surge.”

The Benedictine Sisters said on their website they will be closing the monastery until further notice.

